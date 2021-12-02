Open Record: Waukesha parade tragedy

Six people are killed and dozens more were hurt in the November 21 Waukesha holiday parade tragedy. Darrell Brooks Jr. now faces charges, accused of plowing his SUV through a parade. In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators take a deeper look into Brooks' past and current legal issues. Bryan Polcyn explains Brooks' history and who he is. The team also talks about the fresh attention to the issue of bail reform, after we learned Brooks was out on a $500 bond for a previous crime that involved him allegedly running over the mother of his child. The Investigators also explain why there was no recording of one of Brooks' most recent court hearings. Plus, the team breaks down how FOX6, as a newsroom, makes decisions about what information we broadcast and what we share with viewers.

