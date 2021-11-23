'United for Waukesha:' Community fund, other ways you can help

article

After tragic incidents like what unfolded at the Waukesha Christmas Parade, people in southeast Wisconsin seek ways to help those in need. Below is a variety of ways you can help and get involved in the process of healing.

United for Waukesha Community Fund

The Waukesha County Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County have joined together to create the "United for Waukesha Community Fund." The fund will support the needs of the families impacted from the tragic incident at the annual Waukesha Christmas Parade.

Anyone who wishes to show their support can do so by visiting the donation page.

Friends and Family Resource Center

For those directly affected by Sunday's tragedy, there will be a Friends and Family Resource Center located at the Carroll University Campus Center Ballroom. The Resource Center will provide mental health services, a lunch meal, as well as other resources for victims and some members of the community.

Location

Carroll University

100 N. East Ave., Waukesha

Hours

Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 24, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Details about the Friends and Family Resource Center are available here.

Additional resources are available to the community from NAMI Southeast Waukesha, or anyone can contact 800-985-5990 to be connected to a trained, caring counselor.

The Waukesha County District Attorney’s Victim Assistance Program is also available to support victims and can be contacted at help4victims@da.wi.gov.

Landmark Credit Union

Landmark Credit Union has partnered with the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County and the Waukesha Community Foundation. They are now accepting cash and check donations to the United for Waukesha Community Fund at all branch locations.

Branch locations can be found here: landmarkcu.com/branches-atms. 100% of all donations will go into the fund.

K-9 plush dogs for sale

Waukesha County Sheriff Department will be selling K-9 plush dogs with 100% of the net sales donated to the United for Waukesha Community Fund,.

Officials say each dog is $20 and can be purchased at the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department with cash. They hope to soon have the ability to accept credit cards.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

GoFundMe pages

GoFundMe is being used as a platform for collecting funds for victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. They have created a single page to host all of the efforts or you can view the GoFundMe posts below.

Waukesha Strong t-shirts, sweatshirts

The Alliance for Education believes it is important to support the Waukesha Community. On their website, Waukesha Strong t-shirts and sweatshirts are being sold. A portion of the proceeds will go directly to the Waukesha Community Foundations fund.

Blood donations needed

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is extending hours at its metro-Milwaukee donation centers. On Nov. 23, 24, and 26, seven area locations will open additional hours to accommodate those in our community who are rolling up their sleeves to answer the call for lifesaving blood donations.

All blood types are needed, with type O positive and O negative most in demand. O positive is the most common blood type, while O negative blood is the universal type that can be received safely by all patients in emergencies when the blood type is not known.

Donors are encouraged to visit a Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin donor facility nearest to them and make an appointment:

GREENFIELD : 7210 W. Edgerton Avenue

KENOSHA : 8064 39th Avenue

MILWAUKEE : 638 North 18th Street

RACINE : 1120 S. Sunnyslope Drive

WAUKESHA : 2111 Springdale Road

WEST BEND : 130 Valley Avenue

WAUWATOSA: 8733 Watertown Plank Road

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 1-877-BE-A-HERO or visit Versiti online at versiti.org/WI. As center staff serves donors responding to this urgent need, wait times may increase.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Donating blood takes about an hour. Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors age 16 to donate blood. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.

Disaster Distress Hotline

Many people witnessed traumatic events on Sunday. If you need to talk to someone, you can call or text 800-985-5990 to be connected to a trained, caring counselor - they are available 24/7. Only call 911 for emergencies.

Mental health resources

If you are in need of mental health help, there are multiple places to seek that type of assistance, free of charge. They include:

IMPACT 2-1-1

Milwaukee County mental health crisis line - 414-257-7222

Milwaukee County Children’s Mobile Crisis Team - 414-257-7621

Milwaukee County Resource & Referral Line - 414-257-7607