Open Record: The Comeback Crane
BARABOO, Wis. - One of the most endangered bird species in the world calls Wisconsin home, but it wasn't always this way. Now, Wisconsin has a vital role in bringing back the whooping crane. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 Weather Expert Eric Manges on to talk about Eric's latest report about one of America's first endangered species. Eric explains what makes whooping cranes unique and how they were nearly extinct decades ago. You'll also learn about two grad students who decided something needed to be done to save the whooping crane population and the work that's being done today to help the crane population thrive.
Related episode links:
- Whooping cranes: WIsconsin home to America's tallest flying birds again
- Wisconsin whooping cranes; behind the scenes
If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.