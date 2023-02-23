Open Record: Supremely Important

A six-week rush to election day is underway. Soon, Wisconsin voters will decide whether control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court goes left or right. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi on to talk about Tuesday's election night results. Jason will break down why that Supreme Court seat is so important to the state. You'll also hear about the hot-button issues and heated debates already taking place between candidates.

Related episode links:

FOX6 has the latest and most complete coverage of politics in Wisconsin and across the country.

If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.