Open Record: Structural Failure
GLENDALE, Wis. - Following a late-February snow storm, a parking structure at Bayshore in Glendale partially collapsed, trapping 56 vehicles. Now, the process of getting vehicles returned to their owners will start. In this episode of Open Record, the team digs into the structural failure that could have been much worse. FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire invite FOX6 reporter Amelia Jones on to talk about the collapse, the investigation, and to explain what's next. Amelia walks listeners through the structure's most recent inspections, what we know about the snow removal company contracted at Bayshore, and how the owners of those stranded cars are managing.
