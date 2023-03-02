Bayshore parking garage collapse, vehicle retrieval begins

It's been one week since a Bayshore parking garage partially collapsed – trapping 56 vehicles. Starting Thursday, March 2 the process of vehicles being returned to their owners will begin.

Crews had to remove more of the second floor that was still intact in order to put in a temporary ramp to allow people to retrieve their stuck vehicles. A Bayshore spokeswoman said the ramp would connect the first level to the second level to aid in that process.

SKYFOX of Bayshore parking garage collapse

Vehicle owners will be taken in one-by-one to identify their vehicle and prove ownership. After that, Bayshore management will drive their vehicle out of the parking garage.

Two cars were crushed when part of the garage’s third level fell, collapsing part of the second level along with it.