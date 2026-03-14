Milwaukee kidnapping trial of Timothy Olson | March 14 testimony

The Brief The trial for Timothy Olson, who is charged with kidnapping a 79-year-old woman at gunpoint on the day before Thanksgiving 2022, continues on Saturday. Friday's testimony ended with Timothy Olson taking the stand in his own defense. Olson is expected to continue testifying on Saturday.



Testimony resumes Saturday in the trial of Timothy Olson, the man once-dubbed "Ripoff Romeo" who is charged with kidnapping a 79-year-old woman at gunpoint on the day before Thanksgiving 2022.

This trial started this week, but there have been multiple delays throughout the trial. Olson has been chastised by the judge throughout the week for not following courtroom rules. Twice on Friday, at least, he was removed from the courtroom, at one point being called to a "time-out."

Later on Friday, Olson, who is representing himself, took the stand in his own defense. He did not finish his testimony before the courthouse had to close for the day, so in an unusual move for the court, the trial will continue on Saturday morning (March 14) at 8:30 a.m.

Full coverage of Friday's testimony

Below you can watch full coverage of Friday morning's testimony.

Complete coverage

FOX6 News plans to stream much of the Olson trial.

Full coverage of Thursday's testimony

Below you can watch full coverage of Thursday's testimony.

Full coverage of Wednesday's testimony

Below you can watch full coverage of Wednesday's testimony.