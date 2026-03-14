Milwaukee kidnapping trial of Timothy Olson | March 14 testimony
MILWAUKEE - Testimony resumes Saturday in the trial of Timothy Olson, the man once-dubbed "Ripoff Romeo" who is charged with kidnapping a 79-year-old woman at gunpoint on the day before Thanksgiving 2022.
This trial started this week, but there have been multiple delays throughout the trial. Olson has been chastised by the judge throughout the week for not following courtroom rules. Twice on Friday, at least, he was removed from the courtroom, at one point being called to a "time-out."
Later on Friday, Olson, who is representing himself, took the stand in his own defense. He did not finish his testimony before the courthouse had to close for the day, so in an unusual move for the court, the trial will continue on Saturday morning (March 14) at 8:30 a.m.
Full coverage of Friday's testimony
Below you can watch full coverage of Friday morning's testimony.
Complete coverage
FOX6 News plans to stream much of the Olson trial.
- Timothy Olson trial: Olson takes the stand in his own defense
- Timothy Olson trial: Police officers and burglary victims took the stand
- Timothy Olson trial: Kidnapping victim testifies despite 'shenanigans' from man accused
- Milwaukee kidnapping trial of Timothy Olson; opening statements shared
- Milwaukee kidnapping trial, 'Ripoff Romeo' competent to proceed
Full coverage of Thursday's testimony
Below you can watch full coverage of Thursday's testimony.
Full coverage of Wednesday's testimony
Below you can watch full coverage of Wednesday's testimony.
The Source: FOX6 News is in court for the trial and referenced information from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, Wisconsin Circuit Court and prior coverage.