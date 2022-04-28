Open Record: Reckless Indifference

Starting May 1, 2022, Milwaukee police will be able to do something new to deal with the city's most dangerous drivers. For the first time, they'll be able to impound cars -- at least, temporarily.

In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn shares how this plan is something community leaders have wanted for some time. Polcyn also details his latest investigation that profiles one driver who is emblematic of not only the problem, but how ineffective enforcement of this problem has been up to this point.

