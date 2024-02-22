Open Record: Private Lessons
MILWAUKEE - An April trial date is set for the former Oak Creek teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student. 22-year-old Rachel Goodle has pleaded not guilty to charges of second degree sexual assault of a child and sex assault of a student by school staff. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporter Sam Kraemer on to talk about the case and more specifically, the open records request Sam made. Sam shares what FOX6 found in the investigation report and school surveillance video once that request was fulfilled. You'll also hear about that former teacher's efforts to block you from seeing what she's accused of doing.
