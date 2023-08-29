Oak Creek teacher sex assault case, Rachel Goodle sues district again

Former Oak Creek High School teacher Rachel Goodle pleaded not guilty Tuesday, Aug. 29, accused of sexually assaulting a student.

Goodle filed a second lawsuit against her former employer in an attempt to block the release of her disciplinary records which are public because she was a public employee.

As her criminal case moves forward, the district is trying to dismiss her first lawsuit.

Under oath and in detail, Detective Zach Case laid out his investigation into a potentially inappropriate student-teacher relationship at Oak Creek High School involving Goodle during her preliminary hearing Tuesday.

"One of those videos showed them together in her classroom on December the 2nd for approximately a little over an hour to an hour-and-a-half with the lights turned low and the door was closed," said Case.

Case wrote in his report that he learned of the allegations in January while working as the school resource officer.

The alleged victim, his family and Goodle all denied wrongdoing until a follow-up interview with the student in May.

"Throughout the school year, they had been in a somewhat friendly relationship," said Case.

Case said the student then admitted it escalated to sex in Goodle's classroom.

"I do find cause to believe that a felony was committed in Milwaukee County, probably committed by this defendant," said Barry Phillips, court commissioner. "Therefore, she's bound over for trial."

"Subject to that, our plea is not guilty," said Christopher Hartley, Goodle's attorney.

In civil court, Goodle sued the school district a second time to block the release of her personnel file and disciplinary records.

In her first case, aiming to block a FOX6 News open records request, her attorney wrote that the public records should not be released because "they could likely adversely impact Goodle's right to a fair trial" while the district insists Goodle's attorney lacks jurisdiction to block the release of the records.

A Milwaukee County judge approved a temporary restraining order as an initial step.