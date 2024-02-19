Oak Creek teacher sex assault case; trial date set for April 22

article

The former Oak Creek teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student was back in court on Monday, Feb. 19.

A trial date was set for 22-year-old Rachel Goodle. It is scheduled to begin April 22.

Goodle faces charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child and sex assault of a student by school staff.

Oak Creek police started investigating Goodle after a teacher heard a student say he had sex with a teacher.

Rachel Goodle in court for initial appearance

Surveillance video from inside the school shows Goodle and the student both entering her classroom after school hours together – as well as sitting next to each other at the school's junior varsity basketball game.