Oak Creek teacher sex assault case; trial date set for April 22

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The former Oak Creek teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student was back in court on Monday, Feb. 19. 

A trial date was set for 22-year-old Rachel Goodle. It is scheduled to begin April 22. 

Goodle faces charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child and sex assault of a student by school staff. 

Oak Creek police started investigating Goodle after a teacher heard a student say he had sex with a teacher. 

Rachel Goodle in court for initial appearance

Surveillance video from inside the school shows Goodle and the student both entering her classroom after school hours together – as well as sitting next to each other at the school's junior varsity basketball game. 