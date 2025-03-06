Open Record: Poisoned at School
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department is investigating the ongoing lead hazards at several buildings within the Milwaukee Public School district. There are strict deadlines for MPS to provide a plan to the health department to "get us into the next stage of this crisis." In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn and Contact 6's Jenna Sachs get you up-to-speed on the MPS lead exposure investigation including how we got here and what's next. You'll hear from a concerned MPS parent and a UWM expert in the science of lead.
Related episode links:
If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.