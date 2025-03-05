MPS lead exposure; Milwaukee health leaders share investigation update

The Brief On Wednesday, March 5, the Milwaukee Health Department met to discuss its investigation into ongoing lead hazards at several MPS locations. On the list: Trowbridge, Golda Meir School Lower Campus, Albert E. Kagel School and Maryland Avenue Montessori School. The health department said after determining the problems, next they'll be screening students and staff.



Officials with the Milwaukee Health Department say they're working to get kids back into a Milwaukee school full of lead dust.

They're making strict deadlines for Milwaukee Public Schools to get it done.

Addressing lead

What we know:

On Wednesday, March 5, the Milwaukee Health Department met to discuss its investigation into ongoing lead hazards at several MPS locations.

On the list: Trowbridge, Golda Meir School Lower Campus, Albert E. Kagel School and Maryland Avenue Montessori School.

School closure

Dig deeper:

A new lead risk assessment for Trowbridge found the floors on every level to be a dust lead hazard. The school shut down, so students were moved to the Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning for the foreseeable future.

The health order for Trowbridge outlines specific deadlines for MPS to rectify the findings. Health officials say the cleaning of lead-based surfaces should be finished by March 12. A final cleaning should be completed by March 19, followed by interior and exterior hazards to be fixed by June.

What they're saying:

"Our team was there on Monday to assess the state of things and help provide guidance to the district as they make Trowbridge safe again, so we’re optimistic," city health commissioner Dr. Michael Totoraitis said. "At Trowbridge we found that abatement work had happened. But then the cleaning and proper containments for that work hadn’t happened well."

It's not known when Trowbridge could re-open. The health department said they may have an update on Friday.

Keeping people safe

Why you should care:

Health officials are preparing a one-stop-shop to screen students and staff, with the help of Children’s Wisconsin and Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers. The exact date is currently unavailable but they are aiming for the week of March 10.

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)

MHD said it is waiting on MPS to provide a plan on March 21 to "get us into the next stage of this crisis."

While it is for the students and staff at the four schools impacted, FOX6 News was told that concerned parents can bring their children for testing.