Expand / Collapse search

Open Record: The People's Flag

By and
Published  October 3, 2024 10:18am CDT
Podcasts
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Episode 338: The People's Flag

Episode 338: The People's Flag

MILWAUKEE - The city flag debate has been a topic of conversation for nearly a decade. The Milwaukee Common Council continues to pore over changing the flag after some council members say a possible replacement, 'The People's Flag,' does not represent all the people in the city. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 anchor Ben Handelman on to talk about the history of the Milwaukee flag, the current debate, and what happens next. 

Related episode links:

If you have an issue that needs investigating or a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.