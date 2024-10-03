Open Record: The People's Flag
MILWAUKEE - The city flag debate has been a topic of conversation for nearly a decade. The Milwaukee Common Council continues to pore over changing the flag after some council members say a possible replacement, 'The People's Flag,' does not represent all the people in the city. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 anchor Ben Handelman on to talk about the history of the Milwaukee flag, the current debate, and what happens next.
