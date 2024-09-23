New Milwaukee flag initiative; Common Council to vote Tuesday

The Brief The City of Milwaukee will vote on whether to adopt a new city flag on Tuesday morning, Sept. 24. The debate has been a topic of conversation in Milwaukee City Hall for nearly a decade. "The Sunrise Over the Lake" design has been around since 2016, when more than thousands of people voted for the new look.



In less than 24 hours, the City of Milwaukee will vote on whether to adopt a new city flag.

The debate has been a topic of conversation in Milwaukee City Hall for nearly a decade.

Outside Milwaukee Police Department - District 1, the city’s official flag flies high. But soon, there could be a new design: "Sunrise Over the Lake," also known as the people’s flag, which was first introduced in 2016.

Alderman Peter Burgelis sponsored the resolution to make the design the city’s new official flag, moving away from this design from 1955. It’s a compilation of the Brew City’s best, both past and present, and the future is where Burgelis wants to go.

"This is a sunrise over the lake, where it’s a new dawn, a new day, for our city," Burgelis said. "Where we’re looking forward to, our future, where we are headed to where we want to go and not looking back to the past where we’ve been."

Not everyone has always been on board. Some Common Council members haven't liked the process.

Alderman Bob Bauman introduced his own design, including City Hall.

And some are still on the fence.

"I’m a little bit indifferent," Alderwoman Larresa Taylor said. "I did have some questions about how representative the flag would be of the entire City of Milwaukee."

She said she hasn’t made up her mind.

"What I would like to see more of is that the flag is identified, that it identifies of Milwaukee," Taylor said. "Whether its words on it or not it says this is Milwaukee."

Alderpeople said they received several last-minute emails from residents, mostly in support of the people’s flag.

"It has been organically adopted by the community," Burgelis said. "It's time for the city to catch up. Make this official and move on to more important city business."

The Common Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.