Open Record: Party On, Milwaukee

We're still a few weeks away from the Republican National Committee making an official decision on where to hold its 2024 party convention. But just days ago, the site selection committee officially recommended Milwaukee. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi on to talk about what this decision could mean for the city. Jason explains how Milwaukee became a finalist in the first place. He also breaks down what city leaders are saying about the potential for the 2024 RNC to be held in Milwaukee and the impact on hotels, convention centers, and the suburbs.

