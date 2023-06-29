Open Record: Milwaukee's Two Cents
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee sales tax is a step closer to reality, but will the city's mayor pay a political price? In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi on to talk about why supporters say the sales tax is needed. Jason also explains what happened at a recent public hearing about the proposed sales tax. You'll hear what happens next in the process and the effect those results will have on the city.
