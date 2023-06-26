Milwaukee State of the City address; mayor speaks about key initiatives

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Monday afternoon, June 26 delivered the State of the City Address.

The mayor spoke on a range of topics including the city's fiscal situation, economic development, and new initiatives.

Mayor Johnson focused on "One Milwaukee," an idea he wants to use to unify the city to help solve current challenges.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

This is a developing story.