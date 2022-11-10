Open Record: Incumbents rule
MILWAUKEE - The 2022 fall election marked a big day for incumbents in Wisconsin. Their challengers, meanwhile, dealt with some disappointment. With a split decision in the state's biggest political races, the stage is set for two more years of gridlock in Madison and Washington. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi on to break down this week's election results. Jason reveals the biggest takeaways from Tuesday night and what it means for Wisconsin going forward.
For complete election coverage, visit the FOX6 website.
If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.