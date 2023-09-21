Open Record: Here's the Pitch
MILWAUKEE - There's a long and expensive list of repairs needed at American Family Field. This week, the state's Republican Legislature laid out their funding plan for the Brewers. Will the $600M public financing plan to fix the field also ensure the team plays baseball in Milwaukee for another quarter of a century? In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi on to talk about this big pitch. Jason explains what's in the proposal, what it means for taxpayers, and how we got here in the first place.
Related episode links:
- AmFam Field repairs funding plan; GOP says 'It's cheaper to keep them'
- AmFam Field funding plan, how Tampa ballpark deal compares
- American Family Field funding, mayor pushes for 'Beer District'
If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.