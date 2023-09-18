AmFam Field renovation funding plan revealed; Republicans offer option

There's a long and expensive list of repairs needed at American Family Field, and on Monday, Sept. 18, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and other members of the Republican Legislature revealed their plan for the Brewers.

During a news conference inside American Family Field, lawmakers announced that the proposal will keep the Brewers in Milwaukee through 2050. The current lease expires in 2030.

This GOP proposal calls for the state to pay $400 million over the course of the lease. The Brewers would add $100 million and also pay higher rent.

The GOP plans for Milwaukee city and county to pitch in $203 million. However, the county board unanimously said they were opposed. Milwaukee Works commission a poll – which found that Milwaukee residents were 2-1 against using their tax money for improvements.

"The state of Wisconsin owns this facility, If the Brewers leave, we will continue to own this facility and the taxpayers are on the hook, whether we like it or not. So it is a better deal for the tax payer. Whether you ever come to a Brewers game or you ever com to a concert at this venue, it is definitely better fo the tax payer to have revenue being generated here to keep the team and all the economic benefits," said

Wisconsin Republicans offer plan to fund American Family Field renovations

"This bill is a bill that will keep professional baseball in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, until at least 2050. We will be unitizing income generated from the players who play at American Family Field and the Brewers front office staff. All payments made, will be made to the Stadium District to maintain this ballpark. It is estimated that the income tax generated at this ballpark in 2023 will be $12.8 million, accounting for a $12.8 million contribution from the state to the Stadium District in 2023. Additional yearly payments at 4% growth, so that in 2035, the income tax will exceed $20 million per year," said Senator Dan Feyen.

The Brewers have been at the ballpark since 2001, but the team's lease at American Family Field expires in 2030, so lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have been in talks about how to keep the team here.

The lease calls for the stadium district to pay for the renovations and upkeep. A study found that would cost $428 million. State Democrats and Republicans have been debating on funding plans for those repairs.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In March, Governor Tony Evers proposed a plan where the state would spend $290 million for stadium repairs, and the Brewers would extend their lease through 2043. Republicans struck that down and plan to reveal their stadium funding package Monday.

Ultimately, Governor Evers has to sign off the plan, and the Brewers will have to sign the lease.

Reaction

Milwaukee Brewers:

"The Brewers have said all along that it will take creative, bipartisan solutions to keep Major League Baseball in Wisconsin for the next generation. Today’s proposal from Republicans in the legislature, along with an earlier plan by Governor Evers, shows that there is true consensus across party lines for a solution to extend the life of American Family Field.



"With a $2.5 billion statewide economic impact that supports thousands of jobs, maintaining a first-rate ballpark is crucial for the Brewers to compete and Major League Baseball to remain viable in Wisconsin. It is important that we build on this momentum and focus on a plan that keeps America’s favorite pastime here in Wisconsin.



"We oppose the return of the five-county tax, and we are prepared to commit to a generational lease extension for the Brewers to remain at American Family Field."

Gov. Tony Evers:

"While it’s good to hear Republicans are getting serious about keeping Major League Baseball in Wisconsin, it’s unfortunate Republicans rejected Gov. Evers’ commonsense proposal that ultimately would’ve saved taxpayers millions of dollars in the long run.

Gov. Evers looks forward to reviewing Republicans’ proposal and continuing conversations on a plan that provides additional flexibility and minimizes harm for local partners while ensuring we keep this important economic driver and thousands of jobs in our state."