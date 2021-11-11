Open Record: Fear and frustration

The number of car thefts in Milwaukee has skyrocketed. Victims say it took weeks, even months, to recover from the crime. In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators invite Contact 6's Jenna Sachs on the episode to talk about the city's latest epidemic. Jenna breaks down the spike in car thefts, which vehicles are being targeted, why police think it's happening, and how it's affected car theft victims. Jenna shares what FOX6 viewers told her about their experiences and takes listeners through the financial impact on the victims, police, and the city. In today's Off the Record question, the team shares a message for all to see.

Related episode link:

If you have something that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators by clicking HERE.