Open Record: Election Integrity
MILWAUKEE - Millions of Americans have already cast their ballots in the 2024 Presidential Election and election clerks operate under a microscope as you decide the next occupant of the White House. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi and former Executive Director of the City of Milwaukee Election Commission Claire Woodall on to talk all things elections. You'll hear about in-person voting, election security, how votes are counted, and why trust in U.S. elections has eroded in recent years and what's being done to combat that.
