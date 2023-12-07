Open Record: An Act of Rebellion
MADISON, Wis. - Act 10 is a law that puts limits on state and local government worker unions, like teachers' unions. Now, there's a new lawsuit challenging the law. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi and Waukesha beat reporter Bret Lemoine on to talk about the latest lawsuit challenging Act 10. The group talks about why it's happening now, what it would mean if the law was overturned, and what they remember about the protests in Madison back in 2011 when the bill was first signed into law.
