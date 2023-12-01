Wisconsin Act 10 challenged; lawsuit filed raises new arguments

A new lawsuit is challenging Wisconsin's Act 10 which has been law for more than 12 years.

Act 10 put restrictions on government worker unions – like teachers unions. What has changed is there is now a liberal majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Although this new lawsuit was filed in lower courts.

Back in 2011, protesters packed the state capitol – fighting Act 10. At one point, Wisconsin Democratic senators fled the state to block a quorum needed to vote. But despite the pushback, then-Gov. Scott Walker in 2011 signed Act 10 into law.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Act 10 has survived challenges in both state and federal courts. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled in 2014 that it was constitutional.

Now, seven unions for teachers and government workers are trying again. The new case raises different arguments.

Act 10 put major limits on government workers' collective bargaining – they could negotiate up to the rate of inflation. The law exempted police and fire unions from that restriction. The new lawsuit says that violates the state constitution's equal protection clause.

"Many of the state and local unions that were institutional players in 2010 no longer are. All the unions no longer have the same revenue stream, because they do not have automatic deductions for dues as a matter of course; it’s something people enter into voluntarily," said Jason Stein of Wisconsin Policy Forum.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Stein actually wrote the book on Act 10.

"Act 10 also imposed much more stringent and difficult to meet conditions on what it takes to remain certified as a union. And you have to remain certified to bargain over anything," Stein said. " They retain the power to bargain over base wages, increase in base wages, up to the rate of inflation. So they can still bargain over that. Typically, that isn’t a big range. But when we’ve hit this world in which inflation hit as high as 8%, for some contracts, that’s turned out to be more meaningful."

Jason Stein

The law also made cuts to take-home pay. That is because it required government workers to pay more for pension and health care.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Act 10 saved taxpayers $16 billion. Union members say the law is taking a toll – creating low pay and staffing shortages. Justice Janet Protasiewicz during the campaign said she thought the law was unconstitutional.

For now, the case was just filed in a lower state court.

Reaction

Wisconsin AFL-CIO President Stephanie Bloomingdale:

"Wisconsin union members stand together in solidarity as a coalition of public sector employees bring forth a legal challenge to the constitutionality of Scott Walker’s union-busting Act 10," said Wisconsin AFL-CIO President Stephanie Bloomingdale. "All Wisconsin workers have the right to collectively bargain with their employer over issues such as wages, workplace safety, benefits and more. Banning some workers from the full freedom to negotiate in union is a violation of the Wisconsin Constitution. Act 10 has done great harm to working people in our state and has done great damage to the public services our families depend on every day. It has lowered wages and led to staff shortages and long-term vacancies in key public service positions. Working families in Wisconsin will stand together to restore the full freedom of collective bargaining to every worker in our state."