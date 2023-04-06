Open Record: A Resounding Flip

Progressives won control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court in Tuesday's election. In today's episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi on to talk about what the April 4 results mean for the future of Wisconsin politics and how daily life could change. Jason explains how Janet Protasiewicz won over Dan Kelly. We also learn what Protasiewicz's win means for issues likely to come before the court. Bryan and Jason also break down results of the other big races and issues in Wisconsin.

FOX6 has complete coverage of the latest political news from Wisconsin and cross the country. There, you can also find local election results from April 4.

