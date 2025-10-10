Off-duty Milwaukee police shooting 'justified,' man's family says

The Brief An off-duty Milwaukee police officer killed an armed man during a shootout. After seeing the video, the man's family called the shooting "justified." The family released balloons Friday to pause and remember their loved one.



The family of Elijah Wilks, the man killed in a shootout with an off-duty Milwaukee police officer, acknowledged he pistol-whipped the officer during a confrontation over a fender-bender.

Shooting ‘justified’

What they're saying:

Wilk's family believes their loved one made a tragic mistake. After watching video of what happened, they thanked the police department and called the shooting "justified."

"He was a good person, like, everybody loved my brother," said Elayjah Wilks.

The 26-year-old man's heartbroken family had a powerful message on Friday.

"It could’ve been any one of us, any one of our kids, because we are all one seat away from making the wrong decision," said Andrea Ward, Wilks' aunt.

B'Ivory LaMarr, the family's attorney, discussed video of the incident that he and the family said is on track with the series of events that MPD said happened on Thursday.

"The video in which myself and his mother watched today is that he did slap the off-duty officer with a firearm," said B'Ivory LaMarr, the family's attorney. "(It) does depict Elijah pointing the firearm at the off-duty officer. The off-duty officer did respond, we believe, in accordance with his training and did fire off several shots."

After a news conference, Wilks' family released balloons – a moment for them to pause and remember their loved one.

"He made a decision that he should not have made, and that is just something we have to live with," said Latrice Bell, Wilks' aunt. "Him as a person – he was a son, a brother, a grandson, a nephew.

"Don’t believe Elijah knew that he was a police officer, but whether it was or wasn’t – the encounter should have been different. It should’ve been different right out the gate."

The off-duty officer involved in the case is a 40-year-old man with more than 20 years on the force. He is on administrative duty, which is standard. The West Allis Police Department is the lead investigating agency.