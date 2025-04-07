Oak Creek police drug bust; guns, marijuana seized, suspect arrested
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek police arrested a man they believed was distributing drugs in the community. Felony charges have been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
Officials say on Feb. 3, the Oak Creek Police Special Enforcement Unit and Emergency Response Unit executed a search warrant on the suspect's residence located in Milwaukee.
As a result of the warrant, the following was seized:
- 311g cocaine
- 5.7 pounds marijuana
- 46 bars of psilocybin
- 28 THC wax containers
- 51 THC vapes
- 35 packages of THC edibles
- 8 firearms w/extended magazines and defaced serial numbers
- $7,400 cash
Officials say the offender was transported to the Milwaukee County Jail.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Oak Creek Police Department.