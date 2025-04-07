Oak Creek police drug bust; guns, marijuana seized, suspect arrested

article

The Brief Oak Creek police seized guns and drugs during the recent execution of a search warrant in Milwaukee. Officials believed the man at the Milwaukee residence was distributing the drugs in the Oak Creek area. Felony charges have been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.



Oak Creek police arrested a man they believed was distributing drugs in the community. Felony charges have been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Drug arrest

What we know:

Officials say on Feb. 3, the Oak Creek Police Special Enforcement Unit and Emergency Response Unit executed a search warrant on the suspect's residence located in Milwaukee.

As a result of the warrant, the following was seized:

311g cocaine

5.7 pounds marijuana

46 bars of psilocybin

28 THC wax containers

51 THC vapes

35 packages of THC edibles

8 firearms w/extended magazines and defaced serial numbers

$7,400 cash

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Photo gallery

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Officials say the offender was transported to the Milwaukee County Jail.