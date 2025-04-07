Expand / Collapse search

Oak Creek police drug bust; guns, marijuana seized, suspect arrested

By
Published  April 7, 2025 11:25am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • Oak Creek police seized guns and drugs during the recent execution of a search warrant in Milwaukee.
    • Officials believed the man at the Milwaukee residence was distributing the drugs in the Oak Creek area. 
    • Felony charges have been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek police arrested a man they believed was distributing drugs in the community. Felony charges have been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. 

Drug arrest

What we know:

Officials say on Feb. 3, the Oak Creek Police Special Enforcement Unit and Emergency Response Unit executed a search warrant on the suspect's residence located in Milwaukee

As a result of the warrant, the following was seized:

  • 311g cocaine
  • 5.7 pounds marijuana
  • 46 bars of psilocybin
  • 28 THC wax containers
  • 51 THC vapes
  • 35 packages of THC edibles
  • 8 firearms w/extended magazines and defaced serial numbers
  • $7,400 cash

Officials say the offender was transported to the Milwaukee County Jail. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Oak Creek Police Department.

