Oak Creek police: Lillian Asala found safe, missing nearly a week

article

The Brief Oak Creek police said Lillian Asala has been found safe. The 13-year-old girl had been last seen on March 1. Before she was found, a local business owner offered a $1,000 reward.



Oak Creek police on Friday said 13-year-old Lillian Asala has been found safe. She had been last seen on March 1.

What we know:

Asala left her Oak Creek home and headed to a skate park on Drexel Avenue on March 1. Police said her cellphone pinged about a mile away at Pennsylvania and Forest Hill.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What we don't know:

Police said the investigation remains active, and there are no active threats to the community. It's unclear where Asala was found.

Lillian Asala

$1,000 reward offered

Before Asala was found, a stranger offered to step up with financial help in the form of a $1,000 reward.

Faisal Bhimani owns a gas station on Howard Avenue. He said he saw the story on the news and knew he wanted to do whatever he could. A poster in the window of a girl he's never met was just the start.

Faisal Bhimani

"You don’t have to know these people, right? They’re just human. It’s a kid," he said.

Asala's story touched Bhimani's heart; he is a parent to a 13-year-old himself.

"I can’t imagine what the last five or six days has been like for them, and restless days and nights," he said.