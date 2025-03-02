Oak Creek police seek missing 13-year-old girl
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department needs your help in finding a missing teenager.
Description and info
What we know:
According to the Oak Creek Police Department, officers are trying to locate 13-year-old Lillian Asala.
Lillian is described as a female, white, 5'05" tall, and weighing 140 pounds. She has blonde hair and braces.
Lillian was last seen wearing a black winter coat, blue jeans, and blue and white Nike shoes.
She has been missing since 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 1, at an address in Oak Creek.
Tips
What you can do:
Please contact the Oak Creek Police Department at 414-762-8200 if you have any information on Lillian’s whereabouts.
The Source: The Oak Creek Police Department posted the information and photos of Lillian on its Facebook page.