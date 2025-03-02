Expand / Collapse search

Oak Creek police seek missing 13-year-old girl

By
Published  March 2, 2025 10:51am CST
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Lillian Asala

The Brief

    • Oak Creek police are looking for a missing 13-year-old teen, Lillian Asala.
    • She has been missing since late Saturday afternoon from an Oak Creek address.
    • She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, blue jeans, and blue and white Nike shoes.

OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department needs your help in finding a missing teenager.

Description and info

What we know:

According to the Oak Creek Police Department, officers are trying to locate 13-year-old Lillian Asala.

Lillian is described as a female, white, 5'05" tall, and weighing 140 pounds. She has blonde hair and braces.

Lillian was last seen wearing a black winter coat, blue jeans, and blue and white Nike shoes.

She has been missing since 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 1, at an address in Oak Creek.

Tips

What you can do:

Please contact the Oak Creek Police Department at 414-762-8200 if you have any information on Lillian’s whereabouts.

The Source: The Oak Creek Police Department posted the information and photos of Lillian on its Facebook page.

