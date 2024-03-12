Oak Creek I-94 shooting, 2 charged: sheriff

article

An Oak Creek shooting in January has led to charges for two people involved, the sheriff's office announced Tuesday.

It happened on the I-94 off-ramp at Ryan Road, but the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said things started at a gas station on Milwaukee's south side.

The sheriff's office said the victim was pumping gas near 16th and Oklahoma when he saw the driver of an SUV "behaving and eyeing him suspiciously." Fearing he may be robbed, authorities said the man drove away from the gas station to get away from the SUV.

That SUV followed the victim onto the freeway, the sheriff's office said, until both vehicles got off the interstate at Ryan Road. That's where authorities said the SUV's front seat passenger lowered his window and shot at the victim's vehicle before driving off.

The victim was not hurt and captured video of the SUV on cellphone video. In the weeks following the shooting, deputies and detectives identified 34-year-old Anna Velazquez as the SUV's driver and 24-year-old Leonel Saavedra as the passenger. The sheriff's office said Saavedra later injured a detective as he was being placed under arrest.

Velazquez is charged with one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, according to the sheriff's office, and Saavedra is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon, and resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to an officer.