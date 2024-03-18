Oak Creek I-94 crash at Drexel; potential witnesses sought

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking potential witnesses to a fatal, rollover vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday, March 13 to come forward with any information they might have.

The crash happened on northbound I-41/94 at W. Drexel Avenue in Oak Creek around 5:15 p.m. that Wednesday. A 25-year-old woman, who was the only person in the vehicle, died as a result of the crash. That woman was later identified as Zamra Hughes. A GoFundMe account was established for Hughes.

MCSO officials ask that anyone who saw the crash or was in close proximity to the crashed vehicle in the minutes leading up to the incident, or anyone with direct knowledge of the incident, to phone the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management’s non-emergency dispatch line at 414-278-4788.

Callers are urged to explain why they are calling, leave their contact information, and request that a detective from MCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division call them back.