Oak Creek I-41/94 fatal crash; northbound lanes closed at Drexel

One person is dead after a rollover crash happened on I-41/94 near Drexel Avenue in Oak Creek on Wednesday evening, March 13.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed they were called to the scene.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shut down all northbound lanes of I-41/94 at Drexel Avenue following the violent crash. Traffic is being diverted.

The wreck showed a rolled over vehicle and a guard rail with significant damage.

The sheriff's office confirmed there was a sole victim in the crash.

