Oak Creek I-94 fatal crash; victim's family mourns

A Milwaukee woman is dead after a rollover crash on I-94 in Oak Creek on Wednesday, March 13.

She has been identified as 25-year-old Zamra Hughes. The sight of the mangled car left her family in shambles.

Earlene Coleman said her granddaughter, affectionately known as "Muffin," was the mother of two young boys. Coleman said he was leaving work in Oak Creek to go to celebrate her sister's birthday when her vehicle rolled over.

"When I seen that car ain’t no way in the world she would have made it," Coleman said. "All I can think was no family was there to get there on that site."

Zamra Hughes

The Oak Creek Fire Department said the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. First responders said Hughes was ejected from her vehicle, killing her.

One of her younger twin sisters, Zamuria Hughes, said the two had just talked hours before about her birthday celebration.

"I lost my sister on my birthday. My heart ain’t skipped the same since I heard it," she said.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office believes speed was a factor.

"For me I want some information. I want to know what happened out there on that highway," Coleman said. "We know need to know, for her sons."

The family started a GoFundMe to support the victim’s children.

Officials say a second vehicle was found a quarter mile down the road, but that driver refused to go to the hospital. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shut down all northbound lanes of the interstate at Drexel Avenue following the crash.

Zamuria Hughes

"I gotta walk this earth without my sister, my nephews’ gotta grow without their mama," Hughes said. "Don’t ever think it can’t be you. Slow down."

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the crash is under investigation.