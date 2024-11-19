Oak Creek day care employee gets probation; cocaine found in boy's system

article

An Oak Creek day care employee charged after cocaine was found in a 1-year-old boy's system in May has reached a plea deal.

Prosecutors charged 24-year-old Passion Watson with "possession of cocaine on or near certain places." The boy attended the day care where Watson worked.

After nothing was found in the child's home to indicate drug exposure, detectives searched KinderCare. Prosecutors said a K-9 found cocaine inside Watson's backpack, which was in an unlocked closet and unzipped with a toddler's jacket on top.

Online court records show on Monday, Nov. 18, Watson pleaded guilty to the lone charge against her. The judge hearing the case then stayed her sentence – and placed Watson on probation for 12 months.

As part of her sentence, Watson must have no contact with the day care facility, complete 100 hours of community service (not at a youth center), and not possess or use any controlled substances without a valid prescription.