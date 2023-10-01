Oak Creek crash; Milwaukee man arrested, 2 people injured

article

Two people were injured in a crash near Howell and Rawson in Oak Creek on Saturday morning, Sept. 30.

Police said they received a report of a serious crash involving three vehicles around 7 a.m.

One driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Officials said another driver, a 39-year-old Milwaukee man, was suspected of being under the influence of an illegal substance and was arrested. The third driver involved in the crash had minor injuries.