Oak Creek clothes dryer fire at multi-family apartment building

The Brief Oak Creek firefighters contained a fire in a clothes dryer at an apartment building on Sunday, May 18. The fire happened at an apartment building on W. Sunnyview Drive. The flames were contained within five minutes of emergency crews' arrival.



Oak Creek firefighters extinguished a fire a multi-family apartment building on W. Sunnyview Drive on Sunday afternoon, May 18.

Clothes dryer fire

What we know:

Officials said they were dispatched to the fire around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

The first arriving fire crew reported black smoke coming from one of the apartments and initiated an offensive fire attack. The fire was completely extinguished within five minutes of fire crews arriving.

The fire was contained to a clothes dryer located in a single apartment.

No other apartments sustained any damage, and no injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.

The Milwaukee and Franklin Fire Departments assisted the Oak Creek Fire Department during this incident.

Clean dryer lint screens often

What you can do:

Fire officials remind everyone that it is "essential to remember that dryer lint screens should be cleaned after every load of laundry. Routine maintenance should also be performed on dryer exhaust vent pipes to prevent a buildup of lint and debris."