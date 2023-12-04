Oak Creek collision; off-duty Milwaukee officer seriously hurt

Law enforcement sources confirm for FOX6 News an off-duty Milwaukee police officer was seriously injured in a cash in Creek on Sunday night, Dec. 3. That officer is 30-year-old James Nowak – and he was the partner of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving.

James Nowak and Peter Jerving, courtesy of the Nowak family

Oak Creek police say Nowak was driving a car that collided with a semi on S. Pennsylvania Avenue just south of College Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Nowak remains in the hospital.

The driver and passenger of the semi were not hurt. Officials say they remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News the department will not comment on incidents outside of its jurisdiction – or identify members involved in off-duty incidents.

Crash on S. Pennsylvania Avenue just south of College Avenue, Oak Creek

The Oak Creek Police Department was assisted by the Oak Creek Fire Department, South Milwaukee police and fire departments, Cudahy Police Department, Franklin Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol-Crash Investigation Unit.

Neighbors provided photos of the crash.

This is a developing story.