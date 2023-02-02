Northwestern Mutual $500M investment in downtown Milwaukee campus

Northwestern Mutual on Thursday, Feb. 2 announced plans to invest more than $500 million in its North Office Building located at 818 East Mason Street in downtown Milwaukee.

The development plans include extensive interior and exterior renovations to the 540,000-square foot building to mirror the architecture of the Tower and Commons, new connecting structures, and a pedestrian plaza on Cass Street.

The plan is contingent on City of Milwaukee approval of a tax incremental financing (TIF) plan that will bring millions of dollars in additional property tax revenue to the city, according to a press release.

"We are doubling down on our Milwaukee campus by investing in the future of the workplace for Northwestern Mutual and a thriving downtown community," said Northwestern Mutual Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer John Schlifske. "We are expanding our world-class campus so that our teams can best serve our clients and policyowners in helping them achieve financial security by protecting what they've already built and creating future prosperity."

As part of the company's plans, employees will be relocated from Northwestern Mutual's Franklin campus over the next three to five years. Nearly 2,000 employees will transition to the downtown campus.

The transformation of the North Office Building will include a full building renovation to visually complement the Tower and Commons Building, enhanced employee amenities, events space, and public engagement. The redesign and more efficient use of the space will result in additional usable square footage and overall downtown campus capacity.

"Northwestern Mutual is an incredible community partner and their investment in Milwaukee will signal to the state, region and nation that Milwaukee is the place to do business," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "Their wide-ranging investments in our city have – and will continue – to move Milwaukee forward."

As part of the project, Northwestern Mutual is proposing the creation of a pedestrian plaza at the intersection of Mason and Cass Streets that will better activate the area for the public, employees and visitors. Plans call for the elimination of automobile traffic on a portion of North Cass Street between East Mason and East Wells Streets.

While initial design renderings have been created, more detailed designs are expected by mid-2023.

Pending the City of Milwaukee approvals, construction could begin as early was fall 2023, with potential occupancy in 2027.