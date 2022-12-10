'North Pole' flight for children battling cancer spreads cheer

article

Christmas may be a few weeks away, but dozens of local children on Saturday, Dec. 10 got the chance to tell Santa their wish list – and take a trip to the "North Pole."

The 128th Air Refueling Wing of the Wisconsin National Guard and Signature Flight Support hosted the fantasy flight for children battling cancer.

The kids hopped aboard a cargo plane that was decked out with Christmas fair for the trip. They were even greeted by Santa Claus.

"We feel amazing. It was...we were the first ones off the bus. We walked off, and everybody was cheering, and it was just an incredible feeling," said Natalie Salinas. "I actually got choked up. I had to hold back tears. It was amazing."

The "Flight to the North Pole" started in Milwaukee in 1985 and has now spread to more than 20 other major cities.

The experience is offered at no cost to the families. It is funded entirely by contributions from businesses and the community.