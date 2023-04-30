No Mow May: 'We want to help the pollinator population'

In May, you will see more homes with lawns reaching new heights as a result of a campaign called No Mow May. It's a growing trend focused on leaving your lawn alone to help the environment.

"It’s going to get, maybe, a foot high," said Jim Price. "We want to help the pollinator population."

Price is participating in No Mow May for a good reason. The campaign encourages people to refrain from cutting their grass during the month of May, allowing more flowering plants to thrive.

"Soon, we’ll see white clover," Price said. "Bees love white clover."

The taller plants provide pollen and nectar to nourish bees and other pollinators, making them vital parts of the food chain.

"We’re just giving them a little more time to emerge from hibernation and, at the same time, providing as many food resources as we can," said Auriana Donaldson.

In Milwaukee, property owners who register for the program will not be fined for tall grass or weed violations during the month. In Wauwatosa, Price and his neighbors have posted signs. Participants are looking forward to what will pop up next.

"Dandelions, clover and violets," said Price. "I care about what my neighbors think. Do I care about the environment more? Yes."

