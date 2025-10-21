No Free Rides Act; Wisconsin leader proposes bill to enforce bus fares

The Brief Rep. Bryan Steil introduced the "No Free Rides Act," citing FOX6 reporting on fare evasion. The bill would restrict federal transit funds for systems not enforcing fare collection. MCTS says it already complies with federal guidance and disputes that the law applies to Milwaukee.



A Wisconsin congressman wants to make sure people pay their bus fares – and he’s crediting a FOX6 investigation for sparking the effort.

What we know:

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Wis.) is proposing new federal legislation aimed at cracking down on bus riders who skip fares.

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus

The "No Free Rides Act of 2025" would bar transit systems, like the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) from receiving federal funds if they don’t enforce fare collection.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Steil pointed to FOX6 reporting this summer that revealed fare evasion on MCTS buses was over 33%, far higher than previously reported.

Related article

"You have to collect the fares," Steil said. "The FOX6 investigation showed that MCTS has a huge cultural issue of not collecting fares."

What they're saying:

But MCTS argues the way the bill is written, even if it became law, it may not have to follow it.

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Wis.)

A MCTS spokesperson said the system does not have a "universal free rides policy in the following statement provided to FOX6:

"MCTS policy does not offer universal free rides. Rather, MCTS is committed to using data-driven fare collection strategies and processes that comply with state and federal guidance.

Fare evasion is a complex challenge faced by transit systems nationwide. While safety remains MCTS’ top priority, we realize that our policies must balance safety and equity with fiscal sustainability.

MCTS is actively updating our fare collection policy. We are committed to the sustainability of our system and will collaborate with all stakeholders, including state and federal officials, the Milwaukee County Board, and local ATU 998, as we work to find solutions.

For context, Representative Steil’s office has not reached out to MCTS and/or Milwaukee County for a meeting to discuss this issue."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"They say they’re charging a fare, but they're not actually charging the fare," Steil said. "And so what we're saying is, these municipalities, MCTS needs to actually collect the fares."

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus

In 2022, MCTS updated its policy so drivers no longer ask for fares. The agency says the change followed federal guidance to protect driver safety.

"Ultimately what we want to land on is a system that keeps bus drivers safe, keeps passengers safe, and still collects enough revenue where we can make sure that we're not cutting more bus routes," Rolland said.

Dig deeper:

County Board supervisor Shawn Rollins said that may need to change.

MCTS

"Ultimately, what we want to land on is a system that keeps bus drivers safe, keeps passengers safe, and still collects enough revenue where we can make sure that we're not cutting more bus routes," he said.

Later this week, Rollins said the county board will consider 2026 budget amendments, including adding security on routes with higher fare evasion to make sure riders pay.