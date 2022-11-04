No Black players in World Series: 'Someone has to make that investment'

MLB’s World Series rosters this year are the first without a U.S. born Black player since 1950.

Randy Hogan and his two sons, Isaiah and Immanuel, are initially from Milwaukee but now live in the Dominican Republic due to baseball.

"It’s much more affordable here, and the training is really good," said Randy Hogan. "For kids to break through the professional ranks of baseball or even the collegiate level. It requires a lot of technical training."

Randy Hogan

According to USA Today, the cost of travel baseball can cost families around $4,000 per year, not including uniforms and equipment, plus travel expenses.

"Baseball has become very, very elite for those who can afford it," said Hogan. "Looking at social economics, some kids from the African American community may not be able to afford the cost of training that is required to be scouting or recruited by a collegiate team or scouted by a major league organization," said Hogan

There are organizations in Milwaukee trying to change that - like the oldest black-founded little league in the country - Beckum Stapleton.

"Bottom line is we will not turn down any child because of cost. They will play," said Stapleton.

Beckum Stapleton

Investments and encouragement are what Stapleton believes will fix the problem.

"You get enough kids here, and we travel to tournaments in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana; when we play there, they will see these black kids that are sound baseball players, and that’s going to encourage other communities that they need to get their kids out there," said Stapleton. "If you want to see more African American kids playing the game, growing up developing within the game, and then seeing them within the professional ranks, someone has to make that investment."

There are many programs in the community trying to get more minorities out on the field. Here are a few programs in the Milwaukee area: