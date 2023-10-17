NICU babies 1st Halloween; cuteness factor is through the roof

Aurora Health Care’s tiniest patients are joining in the Halloween festivities despite being hospitalized this October.

A news release says babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) are dressing up for their first Halloween.

Parents of the pint-sized patients were invited to safely dress their baby in a costume as simple or elaborate as they like for the annual NICU Halloween Costume bash. This year’s costumes include a cow, the Mario Bros, Wonder Woman and much more.

PHOTO GALLERY

Image 1 of 17 ▼

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The public is encouraged to vote for their favorite costume by reacting to the photos on Facebook. The photos with the most reactions by noon on Friday, Oct. 27 will win a prize.