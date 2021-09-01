Nicolet HS students head back to classroom, safety precautions in place

Nicolet High School students are heading back to the classroom on Wednesday, Sept. 1. The start of the new school year bring celebration – but also caution as we are still in a pandemic.

However, there are still COVID-19 protocols in place:

In-person model: All students will spend their time in the school building and resume a normal school day schedule. This will involve regular cleaning protocols, three lunches, masks and contact tracing. Proof of vaccination will be required when determining close contact and isolation periods.

A remote-only learning option will be available for students who have a documented underlying health condition and cannot return to school in person.

Hand sanitizer stations have been installed in all classrooms and office spaces.

An isolation room will be created for students or staff who present symptoms of COVID-19.

Face coverings will be required for all students and staff. Fully vaccinated staff, students and visitors will have the option to wear face coverings in the building when safe levels of operation have been reached.

Students will be required to wear face coverings on buses and school vans.

Nicolet High School has also updated its ventilation systems for better airflow.