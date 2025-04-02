Draft City Music Fest in Green Bay April 23-26; headliners unveiled

The Brief The music lineup for the Draft City Music Fest in Green Bay was announced on Wednesday. The events are being hosted by the City of Green Bay in partnership with On Broadway, Inc. The many activities happening at Draft City Music Fest are free.



The music lineup for Draft City Music Fest in Green Bay was unveiled on Wednesday, April 2.

The WPS Foundation Draft Kickoff and 8th Round Downtown events are both part of Draft City Music Fest taking place in Leicht Park, downtown Green Bay, April 23-26.

Musical acts

What we know:

The music acts announced are as follows:

De La Soul: 9 p.m.

Riverboat Gamblers: 7:30 p.m.

Luke Combs UK; 6 p.m.

Grupo Kn Zavor (Group-o Cone Sa-boar): 5 p.m.

The Chocolateers: 4 p.m.

8th Round Downtown will be held Saturday, April 26, from 5 p.m. – midnight.

The music acts announced for that evening are as follows:

Less Than Jake: 10 p.m.

GZA (of WuTang Clan) with the Phunky Nomads: 8:30 p.m.

J Roddy Walston: 7 p.m.

Rebelmatic: 6 p.m.

Hang Ten: 5 p.m.

What they're saying:

"Draft City Music Fest is truly one of the coolest things the City of Green Bay has ever done," said Tom Johnson, Draft City Music Fest entertainment booking agent. "We have artists coming

to our city who headline major festivals across the globe. We're covering all kinds of genres from Hip Hop and Indie to Punk Rock and Country. There's something for everyone, and the best part is it's all free to attend which is rare for an event like this."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Tickets

What we know:

The many activities happening at Draft City Music Fest are free, but for those looking to make their Draft week in downtown Green Bay extra special, VIP Tickets are available. VIP tickets are sold at $35 per day or $60 for both days.

Amenities include an up-close concert-viewing location, access to beverage sales, and conveniently located port-o-potties.

Additional information

What we know:

The event will also include the following:

Kids Zone to include bounce houses, Mischief & Magic with face painting, balloon animals and plenty of magical fun

Fireworks presented by Festival Foods: approximately 8:30 p.m.

15 food trucks/food vendors

Packers drum line

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Draft City Music Fest details can be found here and also on this Facebook event page. Details of all downtown Draft week events, including the two mentioned above, as part of the multi-day Touchdown Downtown event, can be found online.