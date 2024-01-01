New Year's babies; Aurora Health Care shares 1st of 2024

Aurora Health Care shared on Monday, Jan. 1 the first babies of 2024 born within its facilities.

AzAirrion Erving was born at the Aurora Sinai Medical Center in downtown Milwaukee at 12:07 a.m. on Monday. AzAirrion weighed in at 7 lbs. 8 oz. and stretched 21 inches. He is his mom's first baby.

At Aurora West Allis Medical Center, a baby boy was born to Courtney and Adam at 1:47 a.m. The little guy's name was yet to be revealed.

Congrats to the parents!