Southeast Wisconsin mobile food pantries, 4 communities sponsored

Several southeastern Wisconsin neighborhoods will soon be receiving mobile food pantries.

Phoenix Investors, a local commercial real estate firm, is collaborating with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin to sponsor four locations in specific areas of need this summer.

"This initiative provides meals for kids during a critical time for many," said Patti Habeck, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin president and CEO. "Our pantry partners see an increase in need over the summer once schools let out. Summer hunger is real, and we need the help of our generous supporters to fill the gaps."

The pantries will distribute food boxes to the community at least once per week.

Watertown High School: 825 Endeavour Dr., Watertown

Champion Field Park: 425 W. Jefferson St., Oconomowoc

Washington Park High School: 1901 12th St., Racine

Threshold Inc.: 2830 W. Washington St., West Bend

According to a news release, when school is out, many of Wisconsin's youth does not know where their next meal is coming from. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin mentioned that over 400,000 people are facing hunger and about 140,000 are children.