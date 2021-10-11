New Milwaukee COVID testing center opens

The City of Milwaukee is opening a new drive-thru COVID test site in the Menomonee Valley.

It's at the former DOT emissions testing site at 25th and St. Paul.

The site will be open Monday through Friday.

The hours vary depending on the day.

This testing site is in addition to the other two at the Northwest and Southside Health Centers.

Prioritizing COVID-19 testing if you experience any symptoms common with the COVID-19 virus or have come in close contact with someone who is confirmed positive for COVID-19 is an important step to minimize the spread of the virus.

More information on testing and vaccines can be found here.

