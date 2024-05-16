New MADACC dog adoption program to help overflow

Need a new best friend? The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission is launching a program to help you find one.

MADACC executive director Karen Sparapani said they are overwhelmed with all kinds of dogs, and the numbers keep growing.

"We have never been full, full, full," Sparapani said. "Like, where every kennel is full."

Sparapani said they're currently housing over 500 animals, and about 200 of them are dogs. She said the facility is populating faster than they've ever seen before.

"We take in 12,000 animals in this building every year," Sparapani said. "12,000 and it's increasing every year, it's not going down."'

In an effort to help find forever homes for these pups, they have launched the Sign and Foster Test Drive Program for Milwaukee County residents.

"If you take a dog home for five days, we want to reward you. We give you 50% off that adoption fee. If you don’t want to adopt, there's no judgment," Sparapani said. "You know you did us a favor for five days and took care of this dog. Now you can just let us know what it likes."

Getting these dogs a forever home isn't the only challenge; another problem they are tackling is food. They are usually stocked, but currently, they only have enough that will last them about three days.

Food that will help them stay afloat while these pups find the right home.

"With so many animals, this is way beyond what we normally have and we rely mostly on donations on food," Sparapani said.

More information on the Sign and Foster Test Drive Program is available on MADACC’s website. Those interested in donating can visit MADACC’s donation page.